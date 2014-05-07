DUBAI May 7 Qatar's struggling property
developer Barwa Real Estate said on Wednesday that it
was selling Barwa City project to the property arm of the
country's sovereign wealth for 7.57 billion riyals ($2.08
billion)
The deal is part of an agreement by Barwa to sell assets
worth a $7.1 billion to Qatari Diar, which was announced in June
last year.
Barwa City project would be sold to Labregah Real Estate
Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatari Diar, the developer
said in a statement on Qatar's bourse.
($1 = 3.6409 Qatar Riyals)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)