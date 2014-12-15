DUBAI Dec 15 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate
has won a 750 million riyals ($206 million) contract
from a government company to build and operate low
cost-warehouses, Barwa said on Monday.
The 25-year arrangement was awarded by state-owned Manateq,
according to a statement to Doha's bourse. It did not state how
many warehouses Barwa would build but did say the construction
would take place within a two-year period.
Manateq develops and operates specialised economic zones in
Qatar, with the aim of providing infrastructure to help the
development of private sector business, according to its
website.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith)