DUBAI Jan 8 Qatar's Barwa Bank, a unit of
Barwa Real Estate, has completed a 1.7 billion riyals
($466.8 million) rights issue aimed at funding the bank's
expansion, it said in a statement on Sunday.
The Islamic bank said the offering, which opened on December
6 and saw 109.1 million new shares offered to existing
shareholders, attracted bids of 1.9 billion riyals.
Barwa Bank's issued capital will increase to 3 billion
riyals from 1.9 billion riyals following the rights issue, with
authorised capital upped to 6 billion riyals from 2.5 billion
riyals, it added.
Barwa Bank acquired the sharia-compliant retail banking
business of International Bank of Qatar in August for an
undisclosed amount, following the central bank's edict banning
conventional banks from offering Islamic banking services.
($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals)
