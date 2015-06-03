June 3 Shareholders of Qatar's Barwa Bank IPO-BABK.QA approved plans for a $2 billion senior unsecured sukuk programme that could be issued in various currencies, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Islamic bank did not specify a timeframe or size for a potential debut deal.

It also received approval to pay a cash dividend of 10 percent to shareholders, the statement said. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia & Shri Navaratnam)