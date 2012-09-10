SHANGHAI, Sept 10 Shanghai copper hit its highest level in four months on Monday, boosted by hopes for economic stimulus in the world's leading economies and by China's approval of a multibillion dollar infrastructure programme.

Beijing has given the green light to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion, as it looks to energise an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years, fuelling hopes the world's growth engine may get a lift from the fourth quarter.

The chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve embarking on another round of bond purchases next week have jumped after disappointing August U.S. employment numbers, according to a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)