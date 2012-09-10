By Carrie Ho
| SHANGHAI, Sept 10
SHANGHAI, Sept 10 Shanghai copper hit
its highest level in four months on Monday, boosted by hopes for
economic stimulus in the world's leading economies and by
China's approval of a multibillion dollar infrastructure
programme.
Beijing has given the green light to 60 infrastructure
projects worth more than $150 billion, as it looks to energise
an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years, fuelling
hopes the world's growth engine may get a lift from the fourth
quarter.
The chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve embarking on another
round of bond purchases next week have jumped after
disappointing August U.S. employment numbers, according to a
Reuters poll of economists.
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)