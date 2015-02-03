INTERVIEW-Figure skating-Fernandez targets Orser's golden hat-trick
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
BERLIN Feb 3 A son of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro was named a global ambassador by the World Baseball Softball Confederation on Tuesday, with the governing body hopeful that both sports can be included at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Antonio Castro, a fervent baseball supporter, has been involved in the sport's administration for years and has served as an executive committee member of the International Baseball Federation since 2009.
He is one of Fidel Castro's better-known sons due to his role as team doctor for the national baseball squad on the communist-run island, where the game is a sporting obsession.
"He will have an expanded role within the WBSC, particularly as the geopolitical landscape evolves, and will have a seat (without vote) on the WBSC Executive Board," it said in a statement.
The WBSC was formed as baseball and softball, out of the Olympics since 2008, joined forces in a failed attempt to reclaim their Games spot in 2013.
Castro was one of the high-profile backers of that campaign.
Baseball and softball are now considered favourites to be added to the Tokyo 2020 Games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
LONDON, March 25 Javier Fernandez, Yuzuru Hanyu and Patrick Chan have won the last six men's titles at the figure skating world championships but the 'old guard' will be under pressure in Helsinki to quell the growing threat posed by a gang of high-flying upstarts.