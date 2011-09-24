Sept 23 Major League Baseball asked a
bankruptcy court on Friday to approve the swift sale of the Los
Angeles Dodgers instead of allowing owner Frank McCourt to
pursue a refinancing plan that would enable him to maintain
control of the bankrupt team. [ID:nN1E77S1MA]
The Dodgers filed for Chapter 11 protection in June after
the league rejected a proposed $3 billion deal for future
television rights, in part because some of that money was
earmarked for McCourt's personal use.
The parking lot tycoon contends that the rejection forced
the cash-starved team into bankruptcy.
The league said in a motion filed Friday with the court
that it has no intention of approving a sale of the team's
media rights, and that any attempt to sell the rights without
its approval might result in the team's termination from the
league.
MLB's motion sought the early termination of an exclusivity
period for McCourt to propose a reorganization plan to emerge
from bankruptcy.
The Dodgers in a statement called the motion "meritless"
and said it would file a response to the League's motion with
the court early next week.
"The alternative offered today by Major League Baseball
really amounts to an unnecessary and value destroying
distressed sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers," the Dodgers said.
The case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)