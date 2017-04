WASHINGTON Jan 5 Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard sued the Al Jazeera America television network for defamation on Tuesday over a report that he used a performance-enhancing drug.

The libel suit was filed by the baseball player in U.S. District Court in Washington. It came on the heels of one filed by Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman over the same Al Jazeera story. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)