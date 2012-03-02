March 2 A second South Korean professional baseball player will face questioning over allegations of spot-fixing as part of a police sting, local media reported on Friday.

Park Hyun-jun, a pitcher for the LG Twins in the Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) was suspected of accepting money to influence results, according to Yonhap news agency.

He appeared before prosecutors in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, a day after team mate Kim Seong-hyun was arrested for his alleged links to the scandal.

Kim was charged with taking kickbacks from a gambling broker for deliberating issuing first-inning walks last season.

Park, 25, has denied any wrongdoing since his name first surfaced last month. He led the Twins with 13 wins in 2011.

Spot-fixing, which made headlines around the world in cricket two years ago and resulted in the jailing of three Pakistan players, is relatively difficult to detect.

A former college baseball player was recently arrested for allegedly introducing Kim and Park to a broker, Yonhap reported.

Prosecutors fear they have only touched the tip of the iceberg and the investigation could prove damaging for the KBO after a surge in popularity in recent years.

The 2012 season appears in danger of starting under a cloud on April 7.

The probe into allegations of match-fixing in baseball against the backdrop of a government crackdown on corruption in sport.

A match-fixing scandal that tore through soccer's K-League last year, triggered a government threat to shut down the league altogether unless it cleaned up its act.

Meanwhile, similar allegations surfaced in South Korea's professional volleyball league earlier this month, forcing the government to declare a war on match-fixing.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John O'Brien)

Double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories