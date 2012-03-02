March 2 A second South Korean professional
baseball player will face questioning over allegations of
spot-fixing as part of a police sting, local media reported on
Friday.
Park Hyun-jun, a pitcher for the LG Twins in the Korea
Baseball Organisation (KBO) was suspected of accepting money to
influence results, according to Yonhap news agency.
He appeared before prosecutors in Daegu, 300 kilometers
southeast of Seoul, a day after team mate Kim Seong-hyun was
arrested for his alleged links to the scandal.
Kim was charged with taking kickbacks from a gambling broker
for deliberating issuing first-inning walks last season.
Park, 25, has denied any wrongdoing since his name first
surfaced last month. He led the Twins with 13 wins in 2011.
Spot-fixing, which made headlines around the world in
cricket two years ago and resulted in the jailing of three
Pakistan players, is relatively difficult to detect.
A former college baseball player was recently arrested for
allegedly introducing Kim and Park to a broker, Yonhap reported.
Prosecutors fear they have only touched the tip of the
iceberg and the investigation could prove damaging for the KBO
after a surge in popularity in recent years.
The 2012 season appears in danger of starting under a cloud
on April 7.
The probe into allegations of match-fixing in baseball
against the backdrop of a government crackdown on corruption in
sport.
A match-fixing scandal that tore through soccer's K-League
last year, triggered a government threat to shut down the league
altogether unless it cleaned up its act.
Meanwhile, similar allegations surfaced in South Korea's
professional volleyball league earlier this month, forcing the
government to declare a war on match-fixing.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John
O'Brien)
