Feb 27 South Korean prosecutors have
gathered testimony regarding allegations of spot-fixing in
professional baseball, local media reported on Monday.
Prosecutors have widened their investigation into
allegations of match-fixing in baseball against the backdrop of
a government crackdown on corruption in sport.
A former college baseball player with the surname Kim,
arrested last weekend over alleged ties to fixing, testified
that the problem was more widespread than first suspected.
Senior prosecutor Park Eun-seok told Yonhap news agency:
"Our basic policy is (to) stay focused on the allegations we
have now.
"But if we obtain concrete evidence that points to
additional fixing, we can broaden our investigation."
Kim was arrested on suspicion of introducing two active
players in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the nation's
top baseball league, to a gambling broker.
Law officials had initially thought the betting ring had
attempted to sway the outcome of five to six KBO games. A broker
linked with Kim is also under arrest.
Illegal sports betting sites offer spot bets, offering odds
on single plays.
Spot-fixing, which made headlines around the world in 2010
in cricket and resulted in the jailing of three Pakistan
players, is usually far more difficult to detect.
A match-fixing scandal that tore through soccer's K-League
last year, triggered a government threat to shut down the league
altogether unless it cleaned up its act.
Meanwhile, similar allegations surfaced in South Korea's
professional volleyball league earlier this month, forcing the
government to declare a war on match-fixing.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
