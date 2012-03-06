March 6 Two South Korean baseball players have been suspended indefinitely in connection with an investigation into spot-fixing.

LG Twins pitchers Kim Seong-hyun and Park Hyun-jun would not be eligible to play regular season games or exhibition matches, the Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) said on Monday.

"We offer our heartfelt apology for causing baseball fans a major disappointment," the KBO was quoted as saying by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"We will fully cooperate with related authorities to help them get to the bottom of the case, and will sternly punish all involved individuals."

Kim was arrested last week and charged with taking kickbacks from a gambling broker for deliberating issuing first-inning walks last season.

The following day team mate Park appeared before prosecutors in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, but was not placed under arrest.

The KBO would convene a disciplinary committee to decide further punishment if the players received criminal penalties, Yonhap said.

The KBO will also discuss measures to curb fixing in the sport at its executive committee meeting. The 2012 season is due to start on April 7.

South Korean sport has been tarnished by match- and spot-fixing allegations in professional soccer and volleyball leagues, forcing the government to declare a "state of emergency" on fixing.

The government promised to adopt a zero-tolerance policy, even monitoring matches and threatening to hold clubs directly accountable and have them kicked out of the K-League, the country's top soccer league.

South Korean soccer officials have scrapped a cup competition as part of sweeping changes brought in to avoid a repeat of last year's damaging scandal which led to nearly 50 players being arrested. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)