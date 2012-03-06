March 6 Two South Korean baseball players
have been suspended indefinitely in connection with an
investigation into spot-fixing.
LG Twins pitchers Kim Seong-hyun and Park Hyun-jun would not
be eligible to play regular season games or exhibition matches,
the Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) said on Monday.
"We offer our heartfelt apology for causing baseball fans a
major disappointment," the KBO was quoted as saying by South
Korea's Yonhap news agency.
"We will fully cooperate with related authorities to help
them get to the bottom of the case, and will sternly punish all
involved individuals."
Kim was arrested last week and charged with taking kickbacks
from a gambling broker for deliberating issuing first-inning
walks last season.
The following day team mate Park appeared before prosecutors
in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, but was not placed
under arrest.
The KBO would convene a disciplinary committee to decide
further punishment if the players received criminal penalties,
Yonhap said.
The KBO will also discuss measures to curb fixing in the
sport at its executive committee meeting. The 2012 season is due
to start on April 7.
South Korean sport has been tarnished by match- and
spot-fixing allegations in professional soccer and volleyball
leagues, forcing the government to declare a "state of
emergency" on fixing.
The government promised to adopt a zero-tolerance policy,
even monitoring matches and threatening to hold clubs directly
accountable and have them kicked out of the K-League, the
country's top soccer league.
South Korean soccer officials have scrapped a cup
competition as part of sweeping changes brought in to avoid a
repeat of last year's damaging scandal which led to nearly 50
players being arrested.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter
Rutherford)