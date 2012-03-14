March 14 South Korea's efforts to rid domestic sport of corruption continued on Wednesday as prosecutors charged 27 baseball and volleyball players, gambling brokers and others involved in illegal betting, local media reported.

South Korean sport has been tarnished by match- and spot-fixing allegations in professional soccer, volleyball and baseball leagues, forcing the government to declare a "state of emergency" on fixing.

Yonhap news agency reported that Daegu District Prosecutors' Office had charged 27 people, including two pitchers from the Seoul-based LG Twins professional baseball team and 12 male and female volleyball players.

Military prosecutors indicted four more volleyball players for the military athletes' team on similar charges.

"Brokers recruited professional athletes through various means, and succeeded in fixing matches by betting large amounts on gambling sites and reaping winnings," Park Eun-seok, a prosecutor in Daegu, said in a televised briefing.

"The players received monetary compensation as rewards from the brokers."

Eleven people, including LG Twins pitcher Kim Seong-hyun and three volleyball players, were detained, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe 17 men's volleyball matches over the last two seasons were fixed, while a women's volleyball game was rigged during the 2010-2011 season.

Players allegedly received up to five million won ($4,442) from brokers for every game they fixed.

South Korean soccer officials recently scrapped a cup competition as part of sweeping changes brought in to avoid a repeat of last year's damaging scandal which led to nearly 50 players being arrested. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Peter Rutherford)