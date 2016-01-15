SEOUL Jan 15 South Korean pitchers Oh Seung-hwan and Lim Chang-yong were each fined 10 million won ($8,270) on Friday for violating the country's gambling laws.

Seoul Central District Court imposed the fines after the players were charged with gambling tens of thousands of dollars in Macau in November 2014, local media said. South Korea's gambling laws ban nationals from betting in casinos abroad.

Prosecutors had initially asked for fines of 7 million won to be imposed but the court decided to hand out the maximum penalty available under the law.

Reliever Oh, who signed a two-year contract with Major League Baseball's St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, apologised for disappointing fans and creating the controversy when he arrived back in Korea on Wednesday.

The Korean Baseball Organisation has handed out half-season suspensions to Oh and Lim, a free agent, should they return to play domestic baseball. ($1 = 1,209.2200 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Peter Rutherford)