April 18 Two South Korean professional baseball players were handed suspended jail sentences on Wednesday for their part in a match-fixing scandal, local media reported.

Park Hyun-jun and Kim Seong-hyun, pitchers for the Seoul-based LG Twins were sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and fined 7 million won ($6,100) each.

They were also ordered to perform 120 hours of community service by the Daegu District Court.

"Match fixing by professional players in fair competition is a serious and unacceptable crime," judge Yang Ji-jeong told Yonhap News agency.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) had already kicked both players out of the league after finding that they accepted money from a gambling broker for issuing first-inning walks last season.

Seven active and retired professional volleyball players charged in a separate match-fixing cases also received actual or suspended prison terms, according to Yonhap.

Corruption in the country's professional soccer league triggered a nationwide police sting, leading to the arrest of almost 50 players.

The K-League's troubles proved the tip of the iceberg, however, as allegations quickly followed in several other sports, prompting the government to declare war on corruption.

Two players and one coach, implicated in the K-League scandal have been found dead in suspected suicides as the image of South Korea sport continues to take a battering.

($1 = 1140.65 won)

