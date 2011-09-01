(Adds statement from Einhorn)
NEW YORK, Sept 1 David Einhorn has struck out
in his attempt to buy a stake in the New York Mets.
Einhorn, who runs the hedge fund Greenlight Capital, said
on Thursday that his plans to buy a large minority stake in the
Major League Baseball team for $200 million has collapsed.
"I am disappointed to announce that I will not be
purchasing an ownership interest in the New York Mets baseball
team at this time," Einhorn said in a statement.
Einhorn said the Mets organization asked for too many
changes to make the deal work.
"It is clear that it will not be possible for me to
consummate the transaction on the terms that the Sterling-Mets
organization and I originally agreed to several months ago,"
Einhorn said.
The team was starved for cash in the wake of the Bernard
Madoff Ponzi scheme. Einhorn, one of the world's most
successful hedge fund managers, was ready to step up to the
plate. Greenlight oversaw $7.8 billion as of January.
For Einhorn, a self-professed Mets fan since childhood, the
flirtation lasted only a summer.
He proposed making the investment in May after team owners,
Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz, were sued for $1 billion by the
trustee seeking money for Madoff's victims.
A federal judge is expected to rule this month on the
lawsuit.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan, Jonathan Stempel and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss. Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Robert MacMillan)