* Mets $200-million investment talks collapse

* Club says pursuing other potential investors (Adds Einhorn, Wilpon quotes, background)

By Jennifer Ablan and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK/BOSTON, Sept 1 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's plan to buy a $200-million stake in the New York Mets collapsed on Thursday in a new blow to Major League Baseball, which is already dealing with another team's financial woes.

The Mets' owners said the club failed to reach an agreement with Einhorn, and that they would talk to other potential investors.

Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital oversaw $7.8 billion as of January, said the Mets opened talks with at least one other bidder as he finished negotiations with banks.

"The original terms were agreed to a long time ago. We are finished here, we are done with this transaction," Einhorn, 42, told reporters on a conference call.

Einhorn said the Mets organization, which was starved for cash following the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme, asked for too many changes to make the deal work.

"A week ago, I thought this deal was in great shape and thought it would close very soon," he said.

"I was very surprised," he said, by the changes the Mets made.

The Mets, who won the World Series in 1969 and 1986, have had little success on the field recently after moving into a new stadium, Citi Field. The team is 22 games out of first place in the National League East.

There was no immediate comment from Major League Baseball, which took oversight of day-to-day operations of another team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, earlier this year, amid concerns that the team was considering a TV rights deal that would in part fund the owner's divorce settlement.

The Mets said in a statement that the period of exclusive negotiations with Einhorn for a minority, non-operating interest expired, and the owners has decided not to extend it.

The club said the owners have provided more money to cover all 2011 losses and is moving forward with the necessary resources to run the franchise.

"We are very confident in the team's plans -- both off and on the field," said Mets Chairman and CEO Fred Wilpon. "We will engage with other individuals, some who have been previously vetted by Major League Baseball, along with other interested parties, regarding a potential minority investment into the franchise."

According to Forbes magazine, the Mets owed creditors $450 million in March. The Dodgers, who play in the National League too, had $433 million of debt.

Einhorn said several times on a conference call with journalists how disappointed he was that the deal failed, but refused to give extensive details of how the transaction, which he thought was done, fell apart. He cited a confidentiality agreement.

One sticking point that he did discuss was how he one day could become the Mets' majority owner.

In the original terms of the deal, Einhorn's path to full ownership appeared clear, but from the way he described it on the call, the team went behind his back with Major League Baseball to block this.

"There won't be any litigation from us," he added.

Einhorn, a self-professed Mets fan since childhood, proposed making the investment in May after Wilpon and co-owner Saul Katz were sued for $1 billion by the trustee seeking money for Madoff's victims.

A federal judge is expected to rule this month on the lawsuit. (Reporting by Steve James, Jennifer Ablan, Jonathan Stempel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss. Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Robert MacMillan