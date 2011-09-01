NEW YORK, Sept 1 Talks have collapsed on a proposed $200 million investment in the New York Mets from hedge fund manager David Einhorn, in exchange for a minority stake in the struggling baseball team.

"The extensive nature of changes that were proposed to me at the last minute has made a successful transaction impossible," Einhorn said in a statement. Einhorn is president of Greenlight Capital Inc.

Einhorn had proposed making the investment, pending a final agreement, in May after team owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz were sued for $1 billion by the trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

A federal judge is expected to rule this month on how much of that lawsuit the trustee, Irving Picard, may continue to pursue. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)