SEOUL May 20 Japan will host arch rivals South Korea in the opening game of the inaugural 'Premier12' baseball tournament, with the semi-finals and final of the international competition to be staged at the iconic Tokyo Dome, organisers said on Wednesday.

The new tournament, which will be staged in both Japan and Taiwan in November, brings together eight teams including the United States, Cuba and Dominican Republic and is hoped to showcase the sport's global popularity.

Baseball and softball are keen to return to the Olympic programme when the Games are hosted by Tokyo in 2020.

Riccardo Fraccari, head of the governing body for baseball and softball (WBSC), said at a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday that the event would help bring the sport into the public eye at a crucial time.

"The Premier12 platform provides another key opportunity for players to represent, promote and honour their countries, and build on the wave of continued globalisation and excitement within our sport, particularly during this time when our sport is under Olympic observation for potential inclusion at the 2020 Games in Tokyo," he said.

A decision on which and how many new sports will be added to the slate for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is expected to be made next year, just before the start of the Rio Games.

Programme changes approved by the IOC allow it to bring in more sports and cut some events as it works to keep the Olympics relevant to spectators and sponsors.

With its huge following in Japan, baseball is believed to be a front runner to return after being cut from the Games after the Beijing Olympics.

While the extent of participation by Major League Baseball players has yet to be established, both Korea and Japan have said they will bring top-quality squads to compete for the title. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)