NEW YORK Feb 7 New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez on Friday dropped his lawsuit against Major League Baseball over his record suspension for allegedly using performance-enhancing drugs, according to court filings.

In documents filed in Manhattan federal court, Rodriguez's lawyers informed the court that he had dropped two lawsuits, one challenging an arbitrator's decision to suspend him for the entire 2014 season and one accusing baseball investigators of unethical behavior.

The brief papers did not offer an explanation. A league statement said it had been informed that Rodriguez had "reached the prudent decision to end all of the litigation related to the Biogenesis matter."

Rodriguez's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by James Dalgleish)