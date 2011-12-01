TOKYO Dec 1 Japanese professional
baseball approved the sale of the struggling Yokohama BayStars
team to mobile social gaming company DeNA on Thursday.
Nippon Professional Baseball had agreed to the takeover
before DeNA gained the necessary nine votes from the 12 Japanese
clubs to complete the buyout, the company said in a statement.
Yokohama, which has finished bottom of Japan's Central
League every season since 2008, is currently owned by Tokyo
Broadcasting System (TBS) and had been up for sale for two
years.
DeNA said it would purchase a 66.92 percent stake in the
loss-making club in a deal reportedly worth 9.5 billion yen
($122.38 million) and scheduled to go through on Friday.
Yokohama will become the first Japanese baseball team to be
sold since 2004, when mobile phone operator Softbank Corp
bought the Hawks from supermarket chain Daiei Inc.
The team will remain in Yokohama.
($1 = 77.63 yen)
