LONDON, Nov 27 Global regulators meeting next
week will not heed European calls to ease bank capital charges
to help finance the region's flagging economy, sources close to
the situation said, a stance that could prompt the EU to take
unilateral action.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30
countries will finalise new rules for securitisation, or bonds
backed by assets like mortgages.
Such asset-backed securities (ABS) based on poor quality
U.S. mortgages became untradable in 2007, sparking the financial
crisis, and regulators want the banks originating them to set
aside more capital to cover potential losses.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of England have
repeatedly called for lighter capital charges on top-quality
asset-backed securities (ABS) as part of Basel's reforms. This,
they argue, would help revive the top end of the ABS market and
raise funds for Europe's companies as bank lending shrinks.
The committee will, however, opt for a "wait and see
approach" and only launch a public consultation on what could
constitute top-quality ABS for consideration in 2015 for
possible lighter capital treatment, the two sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
"It will be a consultation on criteria for simple and
transparent securitisation," one of the sources said. Regulators
from outside Europe question why ABS not deemed top quality
should be penalised.
Basel's stance is likely to disappoint the ECB and Bank of
England and could prompt the European Union to break ranks and
unilaterally introduce lower capital charges.
The ECB is starting to buy ABS itself in a bid to inject
money into the economy but the sector is still small.
Reviving ABS is a core plank of the EU's Capital Markets
Union project to lift market-based finance for small companies
to boost jobs and growth.
The EU's executive, the European Commission, has the power
to propose binding changes to bank capital charges, though some
European policymakers would be uncomfortable with departing from
globally agreed norms after criticising the United States for
not applying Basel rules in the past.
There could be other friction with Europe as the committee
is due to publish its review of how the EU complies with Basel
III, a separate package of bank capital reforms.
The review is expected to show that Europe is not fully
compliant but the 28-country bloc has argued that tweaks are
needed because it is applying the rules to over 8,000 lenders
whose structures vary considerably.
The committee is also expected to endorse a proposal
requiring banks to hold a "floor" of capital below which they
cannot go, regardless of what internal calculations show is the
right amount.
