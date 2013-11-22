* Banks choose Fitch to rate Basel-compliant bonds
By Christopher Langner
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (IFR) - Fitch is emerging as the rating
agency of choice for Chinese bank capital deals because of its
more favourable analysis of the loss-absorbing securities.
After Citic Bank and ICBC (Asia) came to the international
market with ratings only from Fitch, the next crop of
subordinated bank bonds is likely to follow suit, according to
bankers that advise financial institutions.
The different approach by Fitch compared with how the bonds
are evaluated by Standard & Poor's or Moody's centres on their
expectations of government support for China's state-owned
banks.
All three of the main international agencies rate Basel
III-compliant subordinated bonds lower than senior debt.
However, Fitch starts notching down its credit score from the
issuer's credit rating - a measure that is adjusted higher for
Chinese banks to account for potential government support.
Moody's and S&P, in contrast, start from the bank's
standalone credit rating, which does not account for government
support.
The different views reflect a conundrum facing investors in
new-style bank capital instruments in much of Asia, where many
banks are state-owned.
The Basel III rules require bank capital securities to
absorb losses through writedowns or conversion to equity at the
point a bank becomes no longer viable. While that clause was
conceived to reduce the need for a repeat of the government
bailouts during the 2008 credit crisis, its relevance in
emerging Asia remains the subject of debate.
"Fitch's base case is to notch from the viability rating -
the rating that reflects the banks stand-alone strength.
However, we have a flexible framework that allows us to reflect
market specific characteristics when it comes to the rating of
Basel III subordinated debt instruments," said Mark Young, head
of Asia-Pacific financial institutions for Fitch.
"We believe this is important in Asia-Pacific in the context
of a history of supporting banks when in trouble, and we believe
that in certain markets this philosophy still exists," Young
continued. "In some Asian markets, there remains very strong
links between the sovereign and banks in certain ownership
structures."
In short, Fitch expects certain governments in Asia, such as
China, India and Japan, would support their systemically
important banks before forcing holders of subordinated debt to
write down their holdings. Moody's and S&P, meanwhile, do not.
UPLIFT
So if a Basel III bond is rated three notches lower to
reflect subordination and loss-absorption features, Fitch may
still rate that security at BBB-, while S&P and Moody's
rationale would put it below investment-grade.
"Basically, Fitch gives them a higher rating, so sure
[Chinese banks] are seeking out Fitch," said one bank credit
analyst.
People at Moody's and S&P indicated there are constant
internal discussions on how to rate these bonds and that both
agencies have room to manoeuvre. However, they also said they
expect to continue evaluating the new instruments based on the
issuer's standalone creditworthiness.
"We have room to reflect cultural differences, but we
believe that it looks unlikely right now that the state will
bail-out hybrid investors," said Ritesh Maheshwari, Asia-Pacific
head of financial services ratings at S&P.
Moody's echoed that position in a November 11 research piece
clarifying the agency's criteria for subordinated bank debt in
Asia. "An argument can be made that since the Chinese government
partially owns most Chinese banks, government support should be
forthcoming in the future before regulators decide these banks
are non-viable," the agency said.
" the Chinese authorities have not made any
affirmative statements that they will support contractual
non-viability subordinated debt investors in the future, and our
discussions with Chinese regulators provide no reason for us to
believe that regulators intend for such securities to be
anything other than loss-absorbing," Moody's added.
Investors, meanwhile, are wary of relying on credit ratings
after a series of changes to ratings methodologies.
"If you buy these bonds based on their current rating and
you do not expect the criteria the rating agencies use to
evaluate them to change, then, what can I say? Caveat emptor,"
said one portfolio manager in Hong Kong.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Steve Garton,
Julian Baker and Abby Schultz)