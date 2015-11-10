LONDON Nov 10 Banks who originate high quality securitised debt would face lower capital charges under proposals from global regulators on Tuesday.

The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries has proposed cutting capital charges on so-called simple, transparent and comparable pooled-debt from a minimum of 15 percent to 10-12 percent.

"Transactions that comply with these criteria should therefore have lower structural and model risk," the Basel Committee said in a statement.

Securitised debt is a security based on a pool of loans like mortgages, car loans and credit card loans.

The sector helped trigger a global markets meltdown in 2007 when securitised debt based on subprime U.S. home loans became untradable.

