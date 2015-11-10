LONDON Nov 10 Banks who originate high quality
securitised debt would face lower capital charges under
proposals from global regulators on Tuesday.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30
countries has proposed cutting capital charges on so-called
simple, transparent and comparable pooled-debt from a minimum of
15 percent to 10-12 percent.
"Transactions that comply with these criteria should
therefore have lower structural and model risk," the Basel
Committee said in a statement.
Securitised debt is a security based on a pool of loans like
mortgages, car loans and credit card loans.
The sector helped trigger a global markets meltdown in 2007
when securitised debt based on subprime U.S. home loans became
untradable.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)