LONDON, March 6 The world's top banks have
nearly met new capital rules in full five years ahead of a 2019
deadline set by regulators, global banking supervisors said on
Thursday.
The Basel Committee, made up of regulators from nearly 30
countries, said the world's top 102 banks had a combined
shortfall of 57.5 billion euros by June 2013, half the 115
billion euro shortfall seen at the end of 2012.
The committee's new, tougher capital rules known as Basel
III, a core global response to the 2007-09 financial crisis, are
being phased in and must be complied with in full by the start
of 2019.
Market and regulatory pressure has meant that banks have
moved early to build up their capital buffers to dispel doubts
about their health.