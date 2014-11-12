LONDON Nov 12 Global banking regulators set out
on Wednesday how big banks will have to change how they add up
risks on their books to determine the size of their capital
buffers.
Regulators are concerned that banks may be using their
in-house computer models to downplay the riskiness of their
assets and thus hold less capital.
"Supervisory experience... has been mixed and, given the
inherent complexity of this part of the capital framework, the
committee is assessing whether a considerable simplification is
needed," the Basel Committee said in a report.
Later this year, it will also launch a public consultation
on the need for a stricter "floor" of capital levels, below
which banks cannot go regardless of what their internal models
show, the committee added.
"It will also provide a standardised regulatory-determined
risk measure against which capital outcomes calculated using
risk models can be compared, allowing for greater comparability
across banks," it said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)