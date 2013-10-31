LONDON Oct 31 Banks using bespoke models for
determining how much capital they hold to cover trading book
risks should also use a standardised approach as a backstop,
global regulators said on Thursday.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30
countries published a second round of consultation on reforming
how risks on trading books could be added up after finding wide
discrepancies among banks.
Hawkish policymakers in Britain and the United States have
said that Basel's current system of using in-house models to
assign weightings to risky assets to determine capital levels is
too complicated and easily gamed.
"This is achieved by establishing a closer calibration of
the two approaches, requiring mandatory calculation of the
standardised approach by all banks, and requiring mandatory
public disclosure of standardised capital charges by all banks,
on a desk-by-desk basis," the committee said in a statement.
The committee is also considering the merits of introducing
the standardised approach as a floor or surcharge to the
models-based approach.
"However, it will only make a final decision on this issue
following a comprehensive quantitative impact study, after
assessing the impact and interactions of the revised
standardised and models-based approaches," the committee said.