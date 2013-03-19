LONDON, March 19 Global banking regulators said
the world's top banks would have needed an extra 208 billion
euros ($270 billion) had the new Basel III bank capital rules
been in force in June 2012.
The capital rules are being phased in over six years from
January 2013 and the Basel Committee, which drafted the rules
known as Basel III, published on Tuesday its latest survey of
how banks were building up their capital buffers.
It said the shortfall at the 101 biggest banks was 176
billion lower than in its previous study in December 2011.