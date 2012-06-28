By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Global banking regulators
published rules on Thursday to strengthen in-house checks on
risks at lenders, plugging a gap highlighted by the record fine
on Barclays for rigging Libor interest rates.
Regulators say so-called internal auditors must report
directly to a bank's board or audit committee, and not to senior
management - as is often the case - who could then block or slow
down the flow of any problematic information to the board.
It also makes it harder for board members to ignore what
internal auditors say or claim they were not told about
something.
"An internal audit function, independent from management and
composed of competent auditors, is a key component of a bank's
sound governance framework," said Stefan Ingves, chairman of the
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision which authored the rules.
Internal auditors check how banks manage risks and comply
with rules. They are separate from external auditors who sign
off on annual reports.
Internal auditors were discredited in the financial crisis
where there were clear lapses in managing risks. The U.S. reform
of Wall Street, known as Dodd-Frank, puts responsibility for
implementing the reform on a bank's internal audit committee.
The internal audit profession largely escaped fallout from
the financial crisis which mostly hit regulators, credit rating
agencies and external auditors.
There is no direct supervision of internal auditors though
the sector is trying to become more professional in pushing for
higher standards and profile.
Intervention by the Basel Committee will be welcomed by
internal auditors to help bolster their role.
"It's an absolutely vital function in banks, but it hasn't
always had the attention it needs. It forces bank boards to take
their internal audit functions seriously," the Institute of
Internal Auditors said on Thursday.
"Part of the remedies proposed by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission in response to the Libor scandal is improved
internal auditing," the IIA said.
Barclays will pay $453 million to U.S. and British
authorities to settle allegations that it manipulated Libor
rates.
The authorities are also probing Citigroup, HSBC
, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS for
possible manipulation of Libor.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)