By Taro Fuse and Sumio Ito
TOKYO, March 31 Global banking regulators will
avoid forcing banks to set aside money to cover the risk of
higher interest rates, two people with direct knowledge of their
deliberations said, easing concerns among some banks about the
potentially high costs of holding government bonds and long-term
loans.
The Basel Committee, a body of banking supervisors from
nearly 30 countries, this month reached a basic agreement to let
local regulators decide on set-asides to protect against rate
shocks, avoiding a stronger proposal for minimum capital
requirements, the sources said.
The move is the latest sign that regulators are becoming
more accommodative as policymakers consider the job of repairing
banks after the global financial crisis as largely done. Finance
ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed in
February that remaining changes to Basel rules should not
further significantly increase capital requirements on banks.
Banks have said these remaining reforms constitute a "Basel
IV", or step change in capital requirements compared with the
Basel III accord agreed during the crisis, a criticism rejected
by central bankers including Bank of England chief Mark Carney,
who chairs the G20's Financial Stability Board.
The Basel Committee will publish the final plan on rate risks
as early as next month, the sources said.
Talks in the Swiss financial centre became bogged down a
year ago, after which the committee in June laid out both the
tougher "Pillar 1" and looser "Pillar 2" options for managing
rate risks, and invited public comments until September.
The Basel Committee declined to comment.
EURO-ZONE FEARS
Countries such as Germany, Britain, Switzerland and the
Netherlands were among Basel members arguing for mandatory
capital provisions in the wake of the euro-zone crisis, which
saw interest rates soar in peripheral economies such as Greece,
the sources said.
The United States and Japan, however, favoured a more
flexible approach that takes into account differences in the
kinds of risks among various countries and banks, they said.
If the tougher plan were adopted, "it could have an impact
on long-term lending - such as overseas project finance, which
Japanese banks have focused on - and on their government bond
holdings," one of the sources said.
While settling on the softer option, regulators agreed to
standardise to some extent the methods of calculating banks'
rate risks, which was seen as making the scale of risks more
comparable and improving transparency, the sources said.
The rate-risk plan is to be the first detailed global bank
capital rule of its kind, replacing broad principles and
guidelines. It will come on top of capital targets already set
by regulators in a bid to prevent a repeat of the financial
crisis.
Basel was particularly concerned about the risk of rate
shocks given the prolonged period of very low interest rates in
much of the world.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse and Sumio Ito, with additional
reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
William Mallard and Ian Geoghegan)