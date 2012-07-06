By John O'Donnell and Luke Jeffs
BRUSSELS/LONDON, July 6 Global regulators
launched a consultation with the financial services industry on
Friday to shape new rules on how much banks should set aside to
cover the risk of default on uncleared derivatives deals in the
$648 trillion market.
It is one of the final pieces of a sweeping reform of
derivatives markets that world leaders called for by the end of
2012, after derivatives played a central role in the 2007-09
crisis, which led to the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The proposals will affect trillions of dollars of
transactions, bumping up costs for users and leaving smaller
financial players out in the cold, while bolstering banks with
deep pockets, industry experts said.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the
International Organisation of Securities Commissions
consultation aims to identify how much margin or collateral,
such as cash or highly-liquid securities, a derivative trader
must put by to cover risks.
Just 15 dealers - including BNP Paribas, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan
Stanley, Societe Generale, and UBS -
account for more than 80 percent of trading in derivatives.
Derivative contracts like interest rate or credit default
swaps are used to hedge or insure against risks such as
unexpected moves in interest rates or a default by a company or
country.
Most derivatives trading is between banks that typically do
not post an initial margin on uncleared contracts.
The consultation paper proposes a standardised margin
requirement of between 2 and 15 percent of the size of the
trade, depending on the type of asset, as well as its maturity.
The aim is to cover the risks from the contract and to
create a financial incentive to use a clearing house.
A clearing house creates a transparent trail for a trade and
is backed by a default fund so that a transaction is completed
even if one party to a deal goes bust.
The final piece in the derivatives puzzle is expected during
the summer, when the Basel Committee will publish how much
capital banks must have to cover their cleared derivatives
contracts. Currently, no capital is set aside in many cases.
The amount of capital needed to cover a trade at a clearing
house will hinge on the size of the 'risk weight' which, in
turn, will depend on whether the clearer meets tough new rules
to ensure its robustness.
The margin requirements will create huge demand, upwards of
several trillion dollars according to some estimates, for high
quality assets to serve as collateral.
(Reporting By Huw Jones, John O'Donnell and Luke Jeffs. Editing
by Jane Merriman)