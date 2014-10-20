(Adds detail on Basel plans, quotes)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Oct 20 Global regulators will fast-track
work on finalising a key benchmark to measure bank capital even
as countries begin applying their own higher ratios, a top
regulator said on Monday.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision was due to
finalise the so-called leverage ratio in 2017, a year ahead of
when it comes into force.
The leverage ratio - a measure of capital to a bank's total
assets - is part of a package of bank rules known as Basel III
that is being phased in after the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Under the package, banks will have to start publishing their
current leverage ratio from 2015.
An interim ratio was set by the committee at 3 percent but
countries such as the United States and Switzerland are calling
for higher levels.
The Bank of England is due to publish its own proposed
leverage ratio for UK banks at the end of this month with
analysts expecting a figure of 4 to 5 percent. The Committee had
planned to decide on a final leverage ratio in 2017.
"There is an appetite within the committee to start that
work sooner rather than later," William Coen, secretary general
of the Basel Committee, told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in London.
The new figure would be consulted on, Coen said.
The United States, Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and others
are likely to put pressure on a ratio that is higher than the
interim 3 percent the committee set.
Once the committee published other parts of the package,
banks came under market and supervisory pressure to show they
could comply as soon as possible rather than by the 2019
deadline for much of Basel III.
Banks could come under pressure to comply early with the
revised leverage ratio as well.
"It's hard to control what the markets require," Coen said.
FEWER DISCRETIONS
Coen said the committee is serious about making sure banks
across the world apply Basel III consistently so that investors
can have trust in the capital figures they publish.
The committee will shortly publish a survey of all the
exemptions from bank capital rules granted by many national
supervisors as a first step to removing some of them.
"The other discussion now is what are we going to do about
it? Are there areas where this discretion doesn't add to safety
and soundness," Coen told reporters.
The committee is also due to publish proposals in December
on how to impose more consistency on how banks tot up risks on
their books, a key calculation that determines how much capital
they must hold.
The proposals will include setting a capital "floor" below
which a bank cannot go, whatever its calculations show is the
right level.
Big banks, who use in-house models to calculate capital
buffers, may also be asked to use the so-called standardised
approach, which the vast majority of lenders use, as well.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes and Susan
Thomas)