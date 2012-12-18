LONDON Dec 18 Global regulators have begun an
overhaul of how banks should set aside capital to cover risks
from securitised products after some turned toxic and triggered
the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The Basel Committee published a consultation on Tuesday
which proposed tripling the "risk weighting" for asset-backed
products so that banks hold more capital in case they become
unsellable again as they did during the U.S. subprime crisis and
ensuing credit crunch.
The current minimum risk weight is 7 percent and Basel, a
committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries, has
proposed a floor of 20 percent.
In the wake of the financial crisis, Basel introduced a
quick fix, known as Basel 2.5, that already tripled how much
capital banks must hold cover holdings of securitised debt.
Tuesday's paper is a deeper, broader review of capital rules
for the securitisation market and will be followed by an impact
study next year and a further paper based on industry feedback.
A key aim is to ease so-called "cliff effects", when
securitised debt is sharply downgraded, forcing banks to find a
large chunk of extra regulatory capital to cover the increased
risk from the debt.
In the crisis, banks were unable to find this extra capital
and it led to fire-sales to deepen market woes. A higher floor
will help to smooth out such cliff effects, regulators believe.
The securitisation market is in the doldrums following the
crisis but policymakers see it as a key tool to help banks fund
themselves in future and wean themselves off central bank
liquidity.
"The committee is well aware of the trade-off between the
risk posed by securitisation and its function as an important
tool for bank funding and liquidity," the committee said in a
statement.
"For that reason, it is fully engaged in reviewing the
securitisation framework to establish prudent and risk-sensitive
capital adequacy rules."