July 10 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank : * Says H1 net income increased by 3.6% and amounts CHF 49.3 million * Says H1 gross profit increased by 4.2% to CHF 97.1 million * Says H1 operating income increased by 1.5% to CHF 177.9 million * Sees H2 result that at least reaches last year's level