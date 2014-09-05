FRANKFURT, Sept 5 BASF, the world's
largest chemicals maker by sales, said it was considering
appealing the revival of a U.S. fraud case against it by
representatives of alleged asbestos victims.
A U.S. appeals court ruled this week that BASF and its
former law firm had a case to answer in a class action alleging
they conspired to prevent thousands of asbestos-injury victims
from obtaining justice by destroying or hiding evidence.
The New Jersey District Court had dismissed the case but the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected parts of
that ruling and remanded the case for further proceedings.
BASF said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Friday: "The
remaining claims concern asbestos injury suits brought decades
ago against Engelhard, a company BASF acquired in 2006, relating
to Engelhard's talc mining operations that ended in 1983."
"BASF is evaluating its options to obtain further review of
the Court of Appeals' decision on this point."
The plaintiffs allege that BASF and Engelhard Corp concealed
evidence that its talc products contained disease-causing
asbestos and fabricated other evidence used in court by its law
firm, Cahill Gordon and Reindel LLP.
The products were used in wall boards, dusting agents and
children's balloons.
The alleged scheme to conceal the evidence and dismiss or
settle court cases collapsed a few years ago when a former
research chemist for Engelhard testified in a New Jersey case
that he had discovered asbestos in Engelhard's talc and been
instructed by the company to turn over all related records.
The district court had ruled that BASF and Cahill were not
liable for any false statements they may have made because of
New Jersey's litigation privilege, which is designed to protect
lawyers from defamation actions and further openness in court.
The appeal court rejected that argument. "New Jersey's
Supreme Court has never recognised the litigation privilege to
immunize systematic fraud, let alone fraud calculated to thwart
the judicial process," it said in its ruling.
