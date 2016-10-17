FRANKFURT Oct 17 At least one person died and
four were injured in an explosion at BASF's
Ludwigshafen site, German daily newspaper Bild said on its
website on Monday, without citing sources.
BASF said earlier that several people had been injured and
some were missing after an explosion in the north harbour area
of the site.
The company was not immediately available for comment. It is
due to hold a joint press conference with the city of
Ludwigshafen at 1400 GMT.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)