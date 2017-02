FRANKFURT Nov 8 German chemicals maker BASF (BASFn.DE) aims to increase sales from its crop protection business to 6 billion euro ($8.25 billion) in 2020, it said on Tuesday.

The company also said it was targeting crop protection sales in Asia of 1 billion euros by 2020, up from 400 million last year. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger)