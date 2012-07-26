BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of Ibalizumab
FRANKFURT, July 26 Chemicals giant BASF stuck to its outlook of higher operating earnings this year, shored up by its oil and gas division, which it said would more than offset a decline at its core chemicals businesses.
"Our forecast is especially supported by the resumption of our crude oil production in Libya. It is unlikely that the earnings from our chemicals business will match the level of the previous year," Chief Executive Kurt Bock said.
"The Chinese growth engine has started to stall leading to a decrease in BASF's sales in local-currency terms in Asia," he added.
Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose by more than 11 percent to 2.5 billion euros ($3.03 billion), surpassing the 2.3 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group, whose products range from catalytic converters and car coatings to insulation foams, also said it still expected sales to rise this year.
The group's U.S. peer DuPont said this week it expected 2012 earnings to come in at the bottom of its prior forecast range, due in part to economic uncertainty around the globe.
($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
