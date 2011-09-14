FRANKFURT, Sept 14 EuroChem, a fertiliser
company controlled by Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, is
interested in buying nitrogen fertiliser assets put on the block
by BASF (BASFn.DE), Russian newswire Interfax reported on
Wednesday, citing market sources.
German group BASF said earlier this year it would sell major
parts of its nitrogen fertiliser business, which is under
pressure from low-cost producers in the Middle East such as
Saudi Basic Industries .
Melnichenko told Interfax earlier on Wednesday, in remarks
confirmed to Reuters by a EuroChem spokesman, he was eyeing the
purchase of a large asset in Europe soon.
"We are negotiating now, and will announce the results next
week. We plan to acquire a large asset in Europe, and will close
the deal tentatively in the (latter part of September),"
Melnichenko was quoted as saying.
The EuroChem spokesman declined to comment further. BASF
also declined to comment.
Norwegian company Yara International has repeatedly
said it was interested in buying BASF's fertiliser assets,
saying they would complement its nitrate business in Europe.
Bloomberg last week reported two people familiar with the
matter as saying Yara was the frontrunner in the bidding for the
assets while Egyptian group Orascom Construction Industries
was also a suitor.
The businesses up for sale, with a combined annual capacity
of about 2.5 million tonnes of fertiliser, comprise plants in
Antwerp, Belgium, and BASF's 50 percent share in its PEC-Rhin
joint venture with French company Total .
BASF said in March the assets it was putting on the block
accounted for less than 1 percent of group revenue, which would
imply less than 640 million euros ($875 million), based on 2010
results.
($1 = 0.731 euro)
