FRANKFURT Jan 20 BASF SE said it has signed a contract to sell its 50 percent stake in its PEC-Rhin joint venture, which makes ammonium nitrate, to partner Total as part of the planned divestment of its fertiliser business.

It said on Friday the sale of its fertiliser activities in Antwerp, Belgium to EuroChem, announced in September, was ongoing as planned.

It said it expects the two transactions have a total value of about 700 million euros ($902.5 million).

BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, announced plans last year to divest "major parts" of its nitrogen fertiliser business, which is under pressure from low-cost producers in the Middle East.

BASF said it plans to complete the transactions by the end of March. ($1 = 0.7757 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)