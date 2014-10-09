(Adds dropped words in lead)
* BASF unit says no change to schedule, but deal is complex
* Miller had said some deals could be modified
* Gazprom source also says late 2014 remains target
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, Oct 9 BASF's
Wintershall on Thursday said a major deal with Gazprom
was on track, after comments by the boss of the Russian company
led to speculation it may be altered.
Gazprom head Alexei Miller said in a meeting in St
Petersburg on Tuesday that some projects dealing with end users
in Europe "could undergo certain changes, they could be modified
in a certain way."
The deal for Gazprom to take over its Wintershall's German
gas trading and storage was on course for completion this
autumn, a Wintershall spokesman said in response to an enquiry.
Both parties have seen delays to the execution of the
non-cash deal this year, citing legal reasons, but in the
context of rising tension between Russia and its western
European business partners over the conflict in Ukraine.
Wintershall, the German chemicals group's oil and gas arm,
in 2012 agreed the deal, which will give the Russians full
control over its units Wingas and Astora in return for gaining
more access to Gazprom's Siberian gas fields.
It received European Commission backing last December for it
to become effective in mid-2014, backdated to April 1, 2013.
"...The complex legal unbundling process involving the
establishment of new companies in Russia, the Netherlands and
Germany is taking longer than initially anticipated," the
Wintershall spokesman said.
"Therefore, we now expect our asset swap with Gazprom to
conclude in autumn 2014," he added.
A Gazprom source on Thursday said, "The swap deal is
scheduled to be completed by the 2014 year end. No plans to
delay for 2015."
Wingas, currently a 50/50 joint venture with Gazprom, last
year sold 44.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas across western
Europe - equivalent to nearly half of Germany's total
consumption.
Astora controls 6 bcm of gas storage capacity.
Russia's decision in June to cut gas supplies to Ukraine
over a pricing dispute raised questions about Russia's role and
reputation as a key energy supplier in the region.
Wintershall has long explored Siberian gas fields jointly
with Gazprom and is also involved with South Stream, a new
pipeline for Russian gas under the Black Sea into Bulgaria on to
central Europe.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Vladimir Soldatkin, and Denis
Pinchuk, editing by William Hardy)