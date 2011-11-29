LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Nov 29 German
chemicals company BASF increased its 2020 sales
target to 115 billion euros ($153.5 billion) on Tuesday from a
previous 90 billion as a rapid global population growth drives
chemicals production.
BASF expects to reach earnings before interest, tax
depreciation and amortisation of 23 billion euros by 2020,
helped by a new cost-cutting programme, it said at a strategy
presentation.
The group said it expected the chemical industry's
production volume to rise by an average 4 percent each year and
that BASF would grow 2 percentage points faster than this.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; writing Victoria Bryan)