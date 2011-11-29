LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Nov 29 German chemicals company BASF increased its 2020 sales target to 115 billion euros ($153.5 billion) on Tuesday from a previous 90 billion as a rapid global population growth drives chemicals production.

BASF expects to reach earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation of 23 billion euros by 2020, helped by a new cost-cutting programme, it said at a strategy presentation.

The group said it expected the chemical industry's production volume to rise by an average 4 percent each year and that BASF would grow 2 percentage points faster than this. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; writing Victoria Bryan)