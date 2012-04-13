MUMBAI, April 13 BASF India, a unit of the world's largest chemicals group BASF, expects sales of 8 billion rupees ($155 million) to 10 billion rupees ($194 million) from its new plant that will start operations in 2014, its chairman Prasad Chandran said on Friday.

The company is setting up a new chemicals unit in the western state of Gujarat.

($1=51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)