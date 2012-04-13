UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
MUMBAI, April 13 BASF India, a unit of the world's largest chemicals group BASF, expects sales of 8 billion rupees ($155 million) to 10 billion rupees ($194 million) from its new plant that will start operations in 2014, its chairman Prasad Chandran said on Friday.
The company is setting up a new chemicals unit in the western state of Gujarat.
($1=51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 20 Hong Kong stocks extended early gains and closed at a 18-month high on Monday, drawing strength from firm mainland stock and commodity markets.
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce