European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
FRANKFURT, June 30 Petrochemicals group Ineos agreed to buy BASF's 50 percent stake in Styrolution for 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to take full control of the maker of styrenic plastics, BASF said on Monday.
As part of a joint-venture agreement struck in October 2011, Ineos had the right to buy BASF's 50 percent in Styrolution, a maker of plastics used in car front grills, food packaging and Playmobil toys, from February this year onwards.
Styrolution will continue to operate as an independent company until the completion of the deal, which is expected in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* European focus also on Dutch elections (Updates with morning U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, previous London)
LA CORUNA, Spain/STOCKHOLM, March 15 Fashion retailer H&M's sales fell unexpectedly in February while Inditex, which owns Zara, pulled further ahead of its Swedish rival, helped by its expansion online and a bigger emerging market presence.