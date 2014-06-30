Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume "very shortly" -Egyptian official
CAIRO, March 15 Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume very shortly, an Egyptian Petroleum Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Ineos buys 50 pct in Styrolution for 1.1 bln eur
* Ineos used option as part of 2011 JV agreement
* Styrolution had EBITDA of 442 mln euros in 2013 (Adds joint venture earnings figures)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, June 30 Petrochemicals group Ineos has agreed to buy BASF's 50 percent stake in German plastics maker Styrolution for 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to take full control of the company, they said on Monday.
As part of a joint-venture agreement struck in October 2011, Ineos had the right to buy BASF's 50 percent of Styrolution, a maker of plastics used in car front grills, food packaging and Lego and Playmobil toys, from February this year onwards.
Styrolution will continue to operate as an independent company until completion of the deal, which is expected in the fourth quarter, the companies said in a joint statement.
Styrolution said in February that its adjusted core earnings jumped by almost a third in 2013, as it continued to reap the benefits of merging BASF and Ineos' two styrenic businesses.
Styrolution said at the time it was aiming for a slight increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) compared to the 442 million euros chalked up in 2013. ($1 = 0.7331 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Susan Fenton)
WARSAW, March 15 Poland, which produces most of its electricity from coal, aims to work out a plan for how to finance the construction of its first nuclear power plant by the end of June, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.