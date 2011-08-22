* In theory, production possible again within weeks

* But depends on infrastructure, overall safety (adds details)

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 - Wintershall, the oil and gas production unit of chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE), said on Monday it was too early to talk about resuming its oil production in Libya which it stopped in February.

"Starting up production could be done within several weeks under standard technical conditions," said a spokesman at the company's headquarters in Kassel.

"This of course depends on the state of the export infrastructure as well as a stable security situation in the country," he added.

Wintershall stopped oil production amounting to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Libya when the situation escalated in February.

It has been active in Libya since 1958 and has wide local networks.

Rebels on Monday swept into the heart of Tripoli and crowds took to the streets to celebrate what they saw as the end of Muammar Gaddafi's four decades in power, with government tanks and snipers putting up only scattered resistance.

RWE DEA , a German company exploring for oil and gas but not yet producing in Libya, like Wintershall said earlier it was studying the situation after it withdrew staff in February.

