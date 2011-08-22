* In theory, production possible again within weeks
* But depends on infrastructure, overall safety
(adds details)
FRANKFURT, Aug 22 - Wintershall, the oil and gas production
unit of chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE), said on Monday it was
too early to talk about resuming its oil production in Libya
which it stopped in February.
"Starting up production could be done within several weeks
under standard technical conditions," said a spokesman at the
company's headquarters in Kassel.
"This of course depends on the state of the export
infrastructure as well as a stable security situation in the
country," he added.
Wintershall stopped oil production amounting to 100,000
barrels per day (bpd) in Libya when the situation escalated in
February.
It has been active in Libya since 1958 and has wide local
networks.
Rebels on Monday swept into the heart of Tripoli and crowds
took to the streets to celebrate what they saw as the end of
Muammar Gaddafi's four decades in power, with government tanks
and snipers putting up only scattered resistance.
RWE DEA , a German company exploring for oil and
gas but not yet producing in Libya, like Wintershall said
earlier it was studying the situation after it withdrew staff in
February.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)