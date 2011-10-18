* 20,000 barrels per day are flowing, need stabilisation

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 - Wintershall, BASF's (BASFn.DE) oil and gas production unit, on Tuesday said it had restarted one fifth of its former total oil production in the Libyan desert after abandoning operations there in February.

"We have reached a production level of about 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) shortly after beginning operations. Now we have to technically stabilise this production," Wintershall CEO Rainer Seele said in a statement issued by the Kassel-based firm.

The news confirmed a report by a Reuters reporter in the area on Oct. 7 that the restart process was getting underway with a skeleton team.

The company produced 100,000 bpd before it suspended production activities 1,000 km south east of Tripoli after fighting between rebel forces and former leader Muammar Gaddafi's troops, which toppled Gaddafi and brought in an interim government.

Wintershall said the installations in the eight oil fields in its two concessions, C96 and C97, were undamaged, having been guarded and maintained by Libyan personnel.

The infrastructure for transporting the extracted oil to the Mediterranean Coast is thought to be fully functional, it said.

Wintershall also said that the offshore oil platform Al Jurf in the Mediterranean, where it has a 6.75 percent stake in Block C 137, had resumed production several weeks ago.

Wintershall has been present in Libya's oil industry since 1958. With investments of more than $2 billion and 150 wells sunk it is one of the country's biggest oil producers.

Board member Ties Tiessen told Reuters last month that, all going well, the full pre-crisis production level might be reached by second half 2012.

