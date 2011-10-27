FRANKFURT, Oct 27 - BASF (BASFn.DE) said on Thursday it
expects earnings from its recently restarted Libyan oil
activities to probably start flowing again at the end of this
year.
"As soon as enough crude oil has been collected in the fuel
storage facilities, it will then be transported via ship.
Earnings will only be achieved once this has taken place,
probably toward the end of the year," BASF's oil and gas unit
Wintershall said.
Wintershall in mid-October restarted one-fifth of its former
total oil production in the Libyan desert after abandoning
operations there in February.
A production level of about 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) has
been reached but it is not possible at the moment to say when
the maximum capacity of 100,000 bpd will be achieved, BASF said.
The group reported higher sales and robust earnings in the
third quarter despite the suspension of Libyan oil production
and negative currency effects.
Wintershall's Libyan installations and transport routes were
mainly undamaged by fighting between rebel forces and former
leader Muammar Gaddafi's troops which topped Gaddafi and brought
in an interim government.
Before the conflict, Wintershall was the second-largest
foreign oil company in Libya after Italy's ENI . Libya
had accounted for almost three quarters of Wintershall's oil
output.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Peter Dinkloh and Jason
Neely)