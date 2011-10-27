FRANKFURT, Oct 27 - BASF (BASFn.DE) said on Thursday it expects earnings from its recently restarted Libyan oil activities to probably start flowing again at the end of this year.

"As soon as enough crude oil has been collected in the fuel storage facilities, it will then be transported via ship. Earnings will only be achieved once this has taken place, probably toward the end of the year," BASF's oil and gas unit Wintershall said.

Wintershall in mid-October restarted one-fifth of its former total oil production in the Libyan desert after abandoning operations there in February.

A production level of about 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) has been reached but it is not possible at the moment to say when the maximum capacity of 100,000 bpd will be achieved, BASF said.

The group reported higher sales and robust earnings in the third quarter despite the suspension of Libyan oil production and negative currency effects.

Wintershall's Libyan installations and transport routes were mainly undamaged by fighting between rebel forces and former leader Muammar Gaddafi's troops which topped Gaddafi and brought in an interim government.

Before the conflict, Wintershall was the second-largest foreign oil company in Libya after Italy's ENI . Libya had accounted for almost three quarters of Wintershall's oil output.

