DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 26 BASF,
the world's largest chemicals maker by sales, continues to
struggle to find suitable companies for sale in the world's
fastest growing countries, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"It is fair to say that buying companies in emerging markets
is difficult," CEO Kurt Bock told an auditorium at a business
conference in Duesseldorf.
"The owners in many emerging markets say: 'Why should I sell
when we are growing at such a rate?'. Then again, some owners
think in dynastic terms," the CEO added.
BASF last week agreed to buy U.S. crop protection company
Becker Underwood for $1.02 billion to boost its farming
pesticides division, in the largest deal since its 2010
acquisition of Germany's Cognis, which makes additives for
household products.
Larger companies it had acquired earlier were based in
Switzerland and the United States.
