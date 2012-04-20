FRANKFURT, April 20 BASF, the world's largest chemicals maker by sales, still expects an increase in sales and earnings this year, a German paper quoted its chief executive as saying.

CEO Kurt Bock told daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung there was no reason to call these targets into question, according to an excerpt of an article to be published on Saturday and made available to Reuters on Friday.

China remains an expanding market, even though growth in Asia overall was slowing compared with last year, Bock was quoted as saying in remarks that were confirmed by a BASF spokesman.

"The Chinese have always overdelivered on their growth expectations," the CEO said.

BASF in February dismissed analyst forecasts its business would shrink this year, saying sales and earnings would rise, driven by an economic rebound in the second half led by emerging markets.

CEO Bock at the time described these targets as ambitious. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)