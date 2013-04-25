BRIEF-Alden issues statement in response to Fred's announced board changes
FRANKFURT, April 25 German chemicals maker BASF said it would invest $500 million at its joint venture with Malaysian state-owned oil and gas firm Petronas to boost production of aroma ingredients.
The new facility in Kuantan, Malaysia, will start making ingredients for citrus, rose and mint flavors for food and consumer products from 2016, BASF said on Thursday.
The two companies in January scrapped plans to build a new plant in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia, but said at the time they would remain committed to expanding their joint Kuantan site.
BASF has said it would seek to strike more joint venture deals in Asia, where it aims to grow 8 percent per year through 2020. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund, a spokesman for the fund manager said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 8 Billionaire investor David Tepper, whose views on markets and stocks are closely watched by other money managers, said on Wednesday he bought shares of Snap Inc in its initial public offering, sold some, and would buy again if the price dropped.